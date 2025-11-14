News
UN says tens of thousands of displaced people missing in Sudan's Darfur
World News
14-11-2025 | 09:10
UN says tens of thousands of displaced people missing in Sudan's Darfur
Tens of thousands of people who have fled the Sudanese city of al-Fashir are unaccounted for, the U.N. refugee agency said on Friday, raising concerns for their safety after reports of rape, killings and other abuses from escapees.
Famine-stricken al-Fashir was the final stronghold of the Sudanese army in the vast, western Darfur region before it fell to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on October 26 after an 18-month siege.
People fleeing the city have described civilians being shot in the streets and attacked in drone strikes. Field reports from Darfur describe women foraging for wild leaves and berries to boil into soup.
Reuters
