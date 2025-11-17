Moscow: Russian and Iranian FMs discuss Tehran’s nuclear program

Moscow: Russian and Iranian FMs discuss Tehran’s nuclear program

The Russian foreign ministry said Monday that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed Tehran’s nuclear program with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, over the phone.

Reuters

