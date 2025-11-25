Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Japan's Kyuhsu region: GFZ

25-11-2025 | 04:28
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Japan&#39;s Kyuhsu region: GFZ
0min
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Japan's Kyuhsu region: GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Japan's Kyushu region on Tuesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.


Reuters
 

