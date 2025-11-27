Pope Leo urges Turkey to embrace mediator role

27-11-2025 | 08:35
Pope Leo urges Turkey to embrace mediator role
Pope Leo urges Turkey to embrace mediator role

Pope Leo on Thursday urged Turkey to embrace its role as a mediator between nations after holding talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Mr President, may Turkey be a source of stability and rapprochement between peoples, in service of a just and lasting peace," he told officials and diplomats in the capital Ankara as he began a four-day visit, the first overseas trip of his papacy.

AFP

