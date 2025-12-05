News
New Trump strategy says US to readjust global presence
World News
05-12-2025 | 04:39
New Trump strategy says US to readjust global presence
President Donald Trump's administration, in a long-awaited new strategy, said the United States will shift from its global role to focus more on Latin America and fighting migration.
The strategy released early Friday promised a "readjustment of our global military presence to address urgent threats in our Hemisphere, and away from theaters whose relative import to American national security has declined in recent decades or years."
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Latin America
Migration
