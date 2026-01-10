News
Trump says US 'ready to help' as protests in Iran persist
World News
10-01-2026 | 14:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump says US 'ready to help' as protests in Iran persist
President Donald Trump said Saturday that the United States is "ready to help" as protesters in Iran faced an intensifying crackdown by the authorities of the Islamic Republic.
"Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!" Trump said in a social post on Truth Social, without elaborating.
His comments come a day after he said that Iran was in "big trouble" and again warned that he could order military strikes.
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Protesters
Iran
