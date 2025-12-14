Ukraine's Zelensky ditches NATO ambition ahead of peace talks

14-12-2025
Ukraine's Zelensky ditches NATO ambition ahead of peace talks
Ukraine's Zelensky ditches NATO ambition ahead of peace talks

Ukraine has relinquished its ambition of joining the NATO military alliance in exchange for Western security guarantees as a compromise to end the war with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said ahead of talks with U.S. envoys in Berlin.

The move marks a major shift for Ukraine, which has fought to join NATO as a safeguard against Russian attacks and has such an aspiration included in its constitution. It also meets one of Russia's war aims, although Kyiv has so far held firm against ceding territory to Moscow.

Zelensky said on Sunday that the U.S., and European and other partners' security guarantees instead of NATO membership were a compromise on Ukraine's side.

"From the very beginning, Ukraine's desire was to join NATO, these are real security guarantees. Some partners from the U.S. and Europe did not support this direction," he said in answer to questions from reporters in a WhatsApp chat.

"Thus, today, bilateral security guarantees between Ukraine and the US, Article 5-like guarantees for us from the U.S., and security guarantees from European colleagues, as well as other countries — Canada, Japan — are an opportunity to prevent another Russian invasion," Zelensky said.



Reuters
 

World News

Ukraine

Zelensky

NATO

Ambition

Peace

