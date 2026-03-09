Zelensky says 11 countries asked Ukraine for drone help against Iran

World News
09-03-2026 | 08:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelensky says 11 countries asked Ukraine for drone help against Iran
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Zelensky says 11 countries asked Ukraine for drone help against Iran

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that 11 countries had tapped Kyiv for help in how to counter Iranian drones, being launched by Tehran across the Middle East as retaliation for U.S.-Israeli strikes.

"As of now, there are 11 requests from countries neighboring Iran, European states, and the U.S. There is clear interest in Ukraine's experience in protecting lives, relevant interceptors, electronic warfare systems, and training," Zelensky said.

Ukraine touts itself as having world-class drone defense capabilities, built up through fending off nightly barrages of Iran-style attack drones launched by Russia.


AFP
 

World News

Zelensky

Countries

Ukraine

Drone

Iran

LBCI Next
France will send two warships to Red Sea, Macron says
US urges citizens to leave southeast Turkey, orders non-essential staff out of Adana consulate
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-03-02

France is ready to help Gulf countries targeted by Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-05

Iran has not asked Russia for military aid: Kremlin

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-13

UAE: Trump’s announcement on tariffs against countries dealing with Iran remains unclear

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-02

Jordan says will not be 'launching pad for any military action against Iran'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:10

EU warns long Mideast war risks 'inflationary shock' to world economy

LBCI
World News
10:02

EU ready to 'enhance' operations to protect Mideast maritime traffic

LBCI
World News
09:56

NATO confirms intercepted new missile 'heading' to Turkey

LBCI
Middle East News
09:51

UK prosecutors charge man with crimes against humanity linked to 2011 Syria protests

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

UNICEF: Nearly 700,000 displaced in Lebanon, including 200,000 children

LBCI
Middle East News
09:49

Two UAE military personnel killed after helicopter malfunction: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Israeli military warns of strikes on Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association, urges evacuation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army renews evacuation warning to residents located south of Litani River

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:37

After claims that non-Lebanese nationals obtained Lebanese passports illegally or through forgery, General Security clarifies

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Israeli army: Five senior commanders from the IRGC’s Lebanon Corps killed in precise Beirut strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Lebanon’s Justice Minister: Armed men reportedly linked to Hezbollah harass journalists near Al-Kafaat

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:34

Four Iranians killed in airstrike on Ramada Hotel in Beirut’s Raouche: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

Strike hits Beirut's suburbs following Israeli warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Israel strikes Palestinian camp in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:05

Israeli military says Hezbollah cell targeted in Christian village in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Lebanon registers more than half a million displaced by Israeli attacks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More