Zelensky says 11 countries asked Ukraine for drone help against Iran
World News
09-03-2026 | 08:50
Zelensky says 11 countries asked Ukraine for drone help against Iran
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that 11 countries had tapped Kyiv for help in how to counter Iranian drones, being launched by Tehran across the Middle East as retaliation for U.S.-Israeli strikes.
"As of now, there are 11 requests from countries neighboring Iran, European states, and the U.S. There is clear interest in Ukraine's experience in protecting lives, relevant interceptors, electronic warfare systems, and training," Zelensky said.
Ukraine touts itself as having world-class drone defense capabilities, built up through fending off nightly barrages of Iran-style attack drones launched by Russia.
AFP
World News
Zelensky
Countries
Ukraine
Drone
Iran
