Oman and India sign comprehensive economic partnership agreement

World News
18-12-2025 | 05:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Oman and India sign comprehensive economic partnership agreement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Oman and India sign comprehensive economic partnership agreement

Oman and India signed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, Oman's state news agency reported on Thursday.

"The agreement is designed to enhance trade and investment cooperation, facilitate the seamless flow of goods and services, and establish a strategic framework for expanding bilateral collaboration," the news agency said.

Reuters
 

World News

Oman

India

Economic

Partnership

LBCI Next
EU targets 41 additional vessels in Russia's shadow fleet
Trump vows economic boom, blames Biden in address to nation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-09

President Aoun welcomes Hamas-Israel agreement as first step toward lasting ceasefire and comprehensive peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-04

Lebanon and Netherlands sign defense cooperation agreement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-14

IMF: Gaza peace agreement provides opportunity for lasting economic recovery

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-09

Lebanon and Oman highlight deep ties as presidents discuss expanded cooperation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:51

Mexico offers to mediate in US-Venezuela crisis: President

LBCI
World News
11:20

ICC 'strongly rejects' fresh US sanctions against judges

LBCI
Middle East News
10:28

US imposes sanctions on Iran-linked ships

LBCI
Middle East News
10:25

US imposes sanctions on two more ICC judges for investigating Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:28

US imposes sanctions on Iran-linked ships

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Crackdown on illegal crossings: Smuggling routes dry up as Lebanon and Syria boost border enforcement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-23

Lebanese MPs call on Parliament to include expatriate voting bill on next session’s agenda, stressing urgency and constitutional rights

LBCI
World News
2025-10-03

Macron blames Russia for killing a French journalist in Ukraine

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon imposes stricter rules on cash transfers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel weighs Hezbollah showdown as Netanyahu-Trump meeting nears

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Israel strikes multiple areas across Lebanon; army says it hit alleged Hezbollah sites

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

A wave in motion as 380,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

Lebanon parliament approves $250 million World Bank loan for southern infrastructure

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Crackdown on illegal crossings: Smuggling routes dry up as Lebanon and Syria boost border enforcement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:00

Berri says Israeli strikes send message to Paris army support conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Israel launches three airstrikes on Hermel outskirts

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More