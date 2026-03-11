Trump said Iran 'welcome to compete' in World Cup, says Infantino

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that Iran is "welcome" to play at the upcoming World Cup in North America, despite the ongoing war in the Middle East, FIFA chief Gianni Infantino said Wednesday.



During a meeting to discuss preparations for the competition, "we also spoke about the current situation in Iran," the head of the world football governing body, wrote on Instagram.



"During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States," he wrote.





AFP