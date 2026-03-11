Kremlin says it is in constant touch with Iranian leaders

World News
11-03-2026 | 06:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kremlin says it is in constant touch with Iranian leaders
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kremlin says it is in constant touch with Iranian leaders

Russia is constantly in touch with the Iranian leadership and willing to contribute to efforts to stabilize the region, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"Here I can only say ⁠that we are in constant contact with the Iranian side and with the Iranian leadership," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"As President (Vladimir) Putin has said, Russia is always ready to ⁠do what it can to restore peace and stability in the region."

Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei ⁠Lavrov have spoken with their Iranian counterparts in recent days, while ⁠Putin also held a phone call with U.S. President ⁠Donald Trump on Monday.



Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Kremlin

Russia

Iran

Leaders

LBCI Next
EU sanctions 19 Iran officials and entities for rights violations
Trump said Iran 'welcome to compete' in World Cup, says Infantino
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-05

Turkey says it is closely following actions of Iranian Kurdish PJAK militant group

LBCI
World News
2026-03-10

Putin urges 'de-escalation' in call with Iranian President Pezeshkian: Kremlin

LBCI
World News
2026-03-01

Trump says 48 Iranian 'leaders' killed in US attack: Fox News

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-03

Iran says it is “neither optimistic nor pessimistic” about talks with the US

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:34

Iran military capabilities 'not reduced to zero,' says Macron

LBCI
World News
12:11

Iran hacking group claims attack on US medical company

LBCI
World News
11:45

US military warns of possible strikes on Iran's civilian ports

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:39

EU to provide 100 mln euros in humanitarian aid to Lebanon, von der Leyen says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-07

In the details: UNIFIL-Israel tensions resurface after drone incident in Lebanon’s south

LBCI
World News
2026-01-19

Putin invited to Trump's Gaza 'Board of Peace': Kremlin

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:44

Israeli strike hits apartment in Beirut's Aisha Bakkar, targeting Hamas member–Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-11

Around 25 Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in South and West Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Lebanon awaits Israel's response: Is a ceasefire plan on the table?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:44

Israeli strike hits apartment in Beirut's Aisha Bakkar, targeting Hamas member–Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

Lebanese Army removes unexploded guided bomb from Aisha Bakkar building in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for six villages in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:18

Israel issues evacuation warning for some Sidon district residents in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
13:21

Iran says four of its diplomats were killed in weekend strike on Beirut hotel

LBCI
Middle East News
06:37

Israeli army says begun new 'wide-scale' strikes across Iran, in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Israeli Chief of Staff orders reinforcements to Northern Command amid escalation with Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More