US welcomes Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire, urges immediate implementation

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday welcomed a ceasefire deal between Thailand and Cambodia, in one of the global conflicts that President Donald Trump has helped mediate.



"We urge Cambodia and Thailand to immediately honor this commitment and fully implement the terms of the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords," Rubio added in a statement after the two Southeast Asian countries jointly pledged to end border clashes that killed dozens of people in recent weeks.



AFP