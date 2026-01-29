Trump says 'looks like' Hamas will disarm

29-01-2026 | 12:54
Trump says &#39;looks like&#39; Hamas will disarm
Trump says 'looks like' Hamas will disarm

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday it "looks like" Hamas will give up its weapons, a core part of the next phase of the fragile Gaza ceasefire between the Palestinian militants and Israel.

"A lot of people said they'll never disarm. It looks like they're going to disarm," Trump told a cabinet meeting after his special envoy Steve Witkoff gave a brief update on negotiations.

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Hamas

Scenarios emerge: Israel warns of regional war with Iran as US prepares for possible escalation
EU designates Iran Guards as 'terrorist organisation:' Kallas
