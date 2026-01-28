Starmer arrives in China to defend 'pragmatic' partnership

World News
28-01-2026 | 06:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Starmer arrives in China to defend &#39;pragmatic&#39; partnership
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Starmer arrives in China to defend 'pragmatic' partnership

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Beijing on Wednesday to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, hoping to restore long-frought relations.

It is the first visit to China by a UK prime minister since 2018 and follows a string of Western leaders courting Beijing in recent weeks, pivoting from a mercurial United States.

Starmer, who is also expected to visit Shanghai on Friday, will later make a brief stop in Japan to meet with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

For Xi, the trip is an opportunity to show Beijing can be a reliable partner at a time when President Donald Trump's policies have rattled historic ties between Washington and its Western allies.

Starmer is battling record-low popularity polls and hopes the visit can boost Britain's beleaguered economy.

The trip has been lauded by Downing Street as a chance to boost trade and investment ties while raising thorny issues such as national security and human rights.

Starmer will meet with Xi for lunch on Thursday, followed by a meeting with Premier Li Qiang.

The British leader said on Wednesday this visit to China was "going to be a really important trip for us," vowing to make "some real progress."

There are "opportunities" to deepen bilateral relations, Starmer told reporters travelling with him on the plane to China.

"It doesn't make sense to stick our head in the ground and bury in the sand when it comes to China, it's in our interests to engage and not compromise on national security," he added.

China, for its part, "is willing to take this visit as an opportunity to enhance political mutual trust,” foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun reiterated Wednesday during a news briefing.

Starmer is the latest Western leader to be hosted by Beijing in recent months, following visits by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Faced with Trump's threats to impose tariffs on Canada for signing a trade agreement with China, and the U.S. president's attempts to create a new international institution with his "Board of Peace," Beijing has been affirming its support for the United Nations to visiting leaders.

AFP

World News

United Kingdom

Keir Starmer

Beijing

China

Xi Jinping

LBCI Next
Fatal shooting by US officers in Minneapolis 'concerning': UK's Starmer
Iraq PM candidate Maliki denounces Trump's 'blatant' interference
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:14

Fatal shooting by US officers in Minneapolis 'concerning': UK's Starmer

LBCI
World News
2026-01-16

Canada's PM hails 'strategic partnership' in talks with Xi

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-12

China says opposes foreign 'interference' in Iran, calls for 'peace'

LBCI
World News
2025-11-14

China says 'firmly opposed' to US approval of military sale to Taiwan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:14

Fatal shooting by US officers in Minneapolis 'concerning': UK's Starmer

LBCI
World News
06:04

Iraq PM candidate Maliki denounces Trump's 'blatant' interference

LBCI
World News
03:40

Europe must 'step up' on defence as Trump upends ties: EU top diplomat

LBCI
World News
02:42

South Korea court sentences former first lady to jail term for bribery

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-05

From land deal to disappearance: Lebanese probe into missing Ahmad Shukr

LBCI
World News
2026-01-14

Trump says has been notified killings in Iran have 'stopped'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-20

Hamas armed wing says to hand over another hostage body at 1700 GMT

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

President Aoun meets UN envoy to discuss southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli attacks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

World Bank approves $350 million in new funding for Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

From war-torn South Lebanon to care: Displaced villagers receive free hospital treatment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Parliament discusses 2026 budget as disputes over weapons, Iran and elections surface: The details

LBCI
Middle East News
04:32

Iran rejects negotiations with US in 'atmosphere of threats': FM

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

“Singing Emmanuel” enters Guinness World Records as world’s longest Christmas recital

LBCI
Middle East News
07:40

Trump threatens Iran over nuclear talks, says 'time is running out'

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

President Aoun meets UN envoy to discuss southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
13:21

Iran neighbours will be considered 'hostile' if territory used to launch attack: IRGC

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More