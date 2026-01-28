Iraq's main candidate for the premiership, Nouri al-Maliki, on Wednesday denounced Washington's "blatant interference," after President Donald Trump warned that he would end all support to the country if Maliki took the post.



"We categorically reject the blatant American interference in Iraq's internal affairs," Maliki said on X, adding that "we consider it a violation" of Iraq's "democratic system" after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion.



AFP



