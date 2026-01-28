Iraq PM candidate Maliki denounces Trump's 'blatant' interference

World News
28-01-2026 | 06:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iraq PM candidate Maliki denounces Trump&#39;s &#39;blatant&#39; interference
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iraq PM candidate Maliki denounces Trump's 'blatant' interference

Iraq's main candidate for the premiership, Nouri al-Maliki, on Wednesday denounced Washington's "blatant interference," after President Donald Trump warned that he would end all support to the country if Maliki took the post.

"We categorically reject the blatant American interference in Iraq's internal affairs," Maliki said on X, adding that "we consider it a violation" of Iraq's "democratic system" after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Iraq

Nouri al-Maliki

Washington

Donald Trump

LBCI Next
Starmer arrives in China to defend 'pragmatic' partnership
Europe must 'step up' on defence as Trump upends ties: EU top diplomat
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-02

Iran FM denounces Trump's threat of intervention as 'reckless, dangerous'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-28

Tunisia calls EU parliament rights resolution 'blatant interference'

LBCI
World News
2026-01-05

'That's enough now!' Greenland PM says after latest Trump threat

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-19

Hamas denounces Israel's Gaza strikes as 'dangerous escalation'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:14

Fatal shooting by US officers in Minneapolis 'concerning': UK's Starmer

LBCI
World News
06:47

Starmer arrives in China to defend 'pragmatic' partnership

LBCI
World News
03:40

Europe must 'step up' on defence as Trump upends ties: EU top diplomat

LBCI
World News
02:42

South Korea court sentences former first lady to jail term for bribery

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-05

From land deal to disappearance: Lebanese probe into missing Ahmad Shukr

LBCI
World News
2026-01-14

Trump says has been notified killings in Iran have 'stopped'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-20

Hamas armed wing says to hand over another hostage body at 1700 GMT

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

President Aoun meets UN envoy to discuss southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli attacks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

World Bank approves $350 million in new funding for Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

From war-torn South Lebanon to care: Displaced villagers receive free hospital treatment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Parliament discusses 2026 budget as disputes over weapons, Iran and elections surface: The details

LBCI
Middle East News
04:32

Iran rejects negotiations with US in 'atmosphere of threats': FM

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

“Singing Emmanuel” enters Guinness World Records as world’s longest Christmas recital

LBCI
Middle East News
07:40

Trump threatens Iran over nuclear talks, says 'time is running out'

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

President Aoun meets UN envoy to discuss southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
13:21

Iran neighbours will be considered 'hostile' if territory used to launch attack: IRGC

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More