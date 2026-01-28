News
Iraq PM candidate Maliki denounces Trump's 'blatant' interference
World News
28-01-2026 | 06:04
Iraq PM candidate Maliki denounces Trump's 'blatant' interference
Iraq's main candidate for the premiership, Nouri al-Maliki, on Wednesday denounced Washington's "blatant interference," after President Donald Trump warned that he would end all support to the country if Maliki took the post.
"We categorically reject the blatant American interference in Iraq's internal affairs," Maliki said on X, adding that "we consider it a violation" of Iraq's "democratic system" after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Iraq
Nouri al-Maliki
Washington
Donald Trump
