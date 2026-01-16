Canada's PM hails 'strategic partnership' in talks with Xi

World News
16-01-2026 | 01:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Canada&#39;s PM hails &#39;strategic partnership&#39; in talks with Xi
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Canada's PM hails 'strategic partnership' in talks with Xi

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Chinese President Xi Jinping began talks in Beijing on Friday, marking the first meeting between the countries' leaders in China's capital in eight years.

Carney lauded a "new strategic partnership" between the two countries after he arrived for the talks at the Great Hall of the People.

Following President Donald Trump's aggressive tariffs on Canadian products, Carney has sought to reduce his country's economic reliance on its main market, the United States.

Carney told Xi that "together, we can build the best of what this relationship has been in the past to create a new one."

"Agriculture, energy, finance, that's where we can make the most immediate progress," he added.

Xi welcomed Carney and his delegation, saying that China-Canada relations were at a turning point after their last meeting at an APAC summit in October.

"It can be said that our meeting last year opened a new chapter in turning China–Canada relations toward improvement," Xi told Carney.

"The healthy and stable development of China–Canada relations serves the common interests of our two countries," he said, adding he was "glad" to see discussions over the last few months to restore cooperation.

Officials from both countries have been in talks to lower tariffs, but an agreement has yet to be reached.

Carney, who on Thursday met with Premier Li Qiang, is also scheduled to hold talks with business leaders to discuss trade.

AFP

World News

Canada

Mark Carney

China

Xi Jinping

Beijing

LBCI Next
S. Korean ex-leader Yoon gets prison in martial law case
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-10

US envoy Kushner holds talks with Israel's Netanyahu in Jerusalem: PM's office

LBCI
World News
2025-10-27

Erdogan hails Eurofighter deal as 'new symbol' of strategic ties with UK

LBCI
World News
2025-10-21

EU chief hails Japan's first woman PM for 'making history'

LBCI
World News
2025-11-25

US Army secretary's talks with Russia on Ukraine 'going well:' Spokesman

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:12

Russian forces capture two villages in eastern Ukraine: Defense ministry

LBCI
World News
05:06

Ukraine has fuel reserves for more than 20 days: Energy minister

LBCI
World News
04:48

Putin and Netanyahu discuss Iran by phone, Kremlin says

LBCI
World News
04:33

Syria's leader Sharaa to visit Berlin on Tuesday: German presidency

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-30

Pope Leo XIV concludes Turkey visit, heads to Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2025-09-04

Lisbon train crash toll rises to 17 dead, 21 injured

LBCI
World News
05:12

Russian forces capture two villages in eastern Ukraine: Defense ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Beirut Wings scandal: Unlicensed instructors and falsified flight records raise safety concerns

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Beirut Wings scandal: Unlicensed instructors and falsified flight records raise safety concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Security upgrades: Beirut Port modernization draws US attention

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Lebanon charges four with alleged Mossad ties and kidnapping of retired officer

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Ambassador Issa says US supports Lebanese army, hails Beirut Port scanners

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:17

EU, Lebanon sign six agreements worth €110.5 million in new grants

LBCI
World News
08:28

Saudi, Qatar, Oman convinced Trump to 'give Iran a chance:' AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:43

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Machgharah residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Sohmor residents ahead of strike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More