Trump says Fed should 'substantially lower' interest rates

29-01-2026 | 08:42
Trump says Fed should 'substantially lower' interest rates

U.S. President Donald Trump slammed Fed chair Jerome Powell's monetary policy on Thursday, saying the central bank should "substantially" lower interest rates.

A day after the Fed decided to leave the rate unchanged, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that there was "absolutely no reason" not to bring it down.

"The Fed should substantially lower interest rates, NOW!" he said

AFP

