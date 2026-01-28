Euro falls 1% against the dollar before Fed rates decision

28-01-2026 | 12:36
Euro falls 1% against the dollar before Fed rates decision
Euro falls 1% against the dollar before Fed rates decision

The euro dropped against the dollar on Wednesday as traders awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest decision on interest rates.

The European single currency briefly dropped one percent before paring losses slightly to $1.1936, as the Fed is widely expected to keep borrowing costs unchanged.

AFP

