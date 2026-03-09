Israel military says unaware of clash with Hezbollah on Syria border

Middle East News
09-03-2026 | 10:23
High views
Israel military says unaware of clash with Hezbollah on Syria border
Israel military says unaware of clash with Hezbollah on Syria border

The Israeli military on Monday said that it was unaware of any clash with Hezbollah fighters in eastern Lebanon, after the group said it had fought Israeli soldiers approaching from Syria.

Hezbollah said in a statement that its fighters had observed 15 helicopters flying ⁠over eastern Lebanon just after midnight, dropping Israeli troops who were observed approaching Lebanese territory from an area on the Syrian side of the border.

It said that its fighters "confronted the helicopters and the infiltrating forces with appropriate weapons." The Israeli military, however, said that it was unaware ⁠of any such incident.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify Hezbollah's account.


Reuters
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Military

Clash

Hezbollah

Syria

Border

