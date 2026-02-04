Kremlin vows to act 'responsibly' after nuclear pact with US expires

04-02-2026 | 07:38
Kremlin vows to act &#39;responsibly&#39; after nuclear pact with US expires
Kremlin vows to act 'responsibly' after nuclear pact with US expires

Russian leader Vladimir Putin intends to act "responsibly" should the last nuclear pact with the U.S. be allowed to expire on Thursday, the Kremlin has vowed.

In a call with China's President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, Putin had "stressed that in this situation, we will act in a measured manner and responsibly," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

World News

Russia

Vladimir Putin

Nuclear Pact

United States

Kremlin

