Kremlin vows to act 'responsibly' after nuclear pact with US expires
World News
04-02-2026 | 07:38
Kremlin vows to act 'responsibly' after nuclear pact with US expires
Russian leader Vladimir Putin intends to act "responsibly" should the last nuclear pact with the U.S. be allowed to expire on Thursday, the Kremlin has vowed.
In a call with China's President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, Putin had "stressed that in this situation, we will act in a measured manner and responsibly," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.
AFP
World News
Russia
Vladimir Putin
Nuclear Pact
United States
Kremlin
