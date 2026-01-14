Macron warns of 'unprecedented' consequences if US takes Greenland: Government spokeswoman

French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Wednesday that if the United States seized Greenland from Denmark, it would trigger a wave of "unprecedented" consequences, a government spokeswoman said.



"If the sovereignty of a European ally were affected, the cascading consequences would be unprecedented," spokeswoman Maud Bregeon reported Macron as telling a cabinet meeting.



"France is closely monitoring the situation and will act in full solidarity with Denmark and its sovereignty."



AFP