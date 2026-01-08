The European Union on Thursday voiced "great concern" over deadly violence in the Syrian city of Aleppo, where government forces prepared to conduct a fresh wave of strikes on Kurdish positions.



"We call on all sides to exercise restraint, protect civilians and seek a peaceful and diplomatic solution," said EU spokesman Anouar El Anouni.



EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa are set for a visit to Damascus for talks with the country's leadership.





AFP