EU urges 'restraint' after clashes in Syria's Aleppo: Spokesman

Middle East News
08-01-2026 | 07:24
High views
EU urges 'restraint' after clashes in Syria's Aleppo: Spokesman
EU urges 'restraint' after clashes in Syria's Aleppo: Spokesman

The European Union on Thursday voiced "great concern" over deadly violence in the Syrian city of Aleppo, where government forces prepared to conduct a fresh wave of strikes on Kurdish positions.

"We call on all sides to exercise restraint, protect civilians and seek a peaceful and diplomatic solution," said EU spokesman Anouar El Anouni.

EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa are set for a visit to Damascus for talks with the country's leadership.


AFP
 

