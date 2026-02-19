UK police arrest ex-prince Andrew on suspicion of misconduct

Britain's former Prince Andrew has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct during his time as a trade envoy, police said Thursday.



"As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office," the Thames Valley force said in a statement, without naming the suspect.



New revelations last week appeared to show that Andrew sent convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein potentially confidential documents during his time as a UK trade envoy.



