NATO begins "Arctic Sentry," a mission to strengthen its presence in the Arctic
World News
11-02-2026 | 08:07
NATO begins "Arctic Sentry," a mission to strengthen its presence in the Arctic
NATO said on Wednesday it had begun a mission to strengthen its presence in the Arctic as part of an agreement to defuse severe tensions within the alliance prompted by U.S. President Donald Trump's desire for the U.S. to acquire Greenland.
The new mission, Arctic Sentry, will coordinate the increasing military presence of NATO allies in the region, including exercises such as Denmark's "Arctic Endurance on Greenland," the alliance's military headquarters said in a statement.
"Arctic Sentry underscores the Alliance's commitment to safeguard its members and maintain stability in one of the world’s most strategically significant and environmentally challenging areas," said U.S. Air Force General Alexus G. Grynkewich, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe.
"It will leverage NATO's strength to protect our territory and ensure the Arctic and High North remains secure."
Reuters
World News
NATO
Arctic Sentry
Mission
Presence
