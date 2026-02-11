France to increase visas for Iranian seeking refuge amid crackdown

France will increase the number of visas for Iranians seeking asylum as a result of the recent crackdown by Iranian authorities, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Wednesday.



Speaking in parliament, Barrot said Paris wanted to support the Iranian people by any means possible.



"In particular by welcoming opponents persecuted by the regime who are seeking asylum and refuge in France. We will increase our humanitarian visas for asylum purposes for these individuals whom we must protect," he said.







Reuters