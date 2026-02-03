Erdogan to Saudi crown prince: We are determined to strengthen bilateral relations to a higher level

03-02-2026 | 13:01
High views
0min
Erdogan to Saudi crown prince: We are determined to strengthen bilateral relations to a higher level

Turkey’s presidency said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met on Tuesday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, where he stressed Ankara’s determination to elevate relations with the kingdom to a higher level in areas including renewable energy and defense industries.

The statement added that Erdogan reaffirmed Turkey’s continued support for stability in Syria, saying Ankara would work in cooperation with Saudi Arabia on Syria’s reconstruction.

Reuters

