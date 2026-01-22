NATO's Rutte says Arctic talks with Trump will focus on keeping Russia, China out

World News
22-01-2026 | 02:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
NATO&#39;s Rutte says Arctic talks with Trump will focus on keeping Russia, China out
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
NATO's Rutte says Arctic talks with Trump will focus on keeping Russia, China out

NATO Secretary Mark Rutte said on Thursday that he and U.S. President Trump had discussed in Davos how the transatlantic alliance should best defend the Arctic against Russia and China.

Trump has repeatedly said he wanted to acquire Greenland, citing national security, though on Wednesday he ruled out using force and suggested a deal was in sight to end the dispute over the Danish overseas territory following talks with Rutte.

Trump's ambitions have put strain on the NATO alliance.

Rutte said he had a "very good discussion" with Trump on how NATO allies can work collectively to ensure Arctic security, including not just Greenland but the seven NATO nations with land in the Arctic.

Further talks would build on the Washington meeting last week between the United States and delegations from Denmark and Greenland.

"One workstream coming out of yesterday ... is to make sure when it comes to Greenland, particularly, that we ensure that the Chinese and the Russians will not gain access to the Greenland economy (or) militarily to Greenland," Rutte told a panel at the World Economic Forum.



Reuters
 

World News

NATO

Mark Rutte

Arctic

US

Trump

Russia

China

LBCI Next
US envoy Witkoff says Ukraine peace talks down to one issue
US set to quit World Health Organization
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-24

France's Macron says he discussed Ukraine with NATO head Rutte

LBCI
World News
2025-11-25

US Army secretary's talks with Russia on Ukraine 'going well:' Spokesman

LBCI
World News
2025-12-22

Russia says 'slow progress' in talks with US on Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2025-12-23

Russia launches air attack on Kyiv after latest peace talks end, Ukraine's military says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:20

Three people shot dead in eastern Australia, town in lockdown

LBCI
World News
03:14

Zelensky is en route to Davos: Ukrainian presidency

LBCI
World News
03:13

US envoy Witkoff says Ukraine peace talks down to one issue

LBCI
World News
02:47

US set to quit World Health Organization

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-13

Hezbollah’s Qassem urges state to defend sovereignty, rejects disarmament pressure

LBCI
World News
2025-12-21

Kremlin denies three-way US-Ukraine-Russia talks in preparation: Russian agencies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Growth at last, strength still missing: Lebanon's economic reality

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-19

Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army Commander to visit Washington from February 3 to 5 after last year’s cancellation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Qennarit, Kfour and Jarjouaa residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

Israel army says struck four Syria-Lebanon border crossings used by Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Israeli army warns residents of Kharayeb and Ansar in South Lebanon to evacuate ahead of strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Growth at last, strength still missing: Lebanon's economic reality

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Lebanese Army says Israeli attacks obstruct completion of its operational plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Backlash erupts in Israel over Netanyahu’s Gaza Board of Peace move

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Israeli airstrikes hit threatened buildings in Jarjouaa, Qennarit and Kfour

LBCI
Middle East News
05:26

Egypt's Sisi accepts invite to join Trump's 'Board of Peace'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More