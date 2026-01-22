News
NATO's Rutte says Arctic talks with Trump will focus on keeping Russia, China out
World News
22-01-2026 | 02:55
NATO's Rutte says Arctic talks with Trump will focus on keeping Russia, China out
NATO Secretary Mark Rutte said on Thursday that he and U.S. President Trump had discussed in Davos how the transatlantic alliance should best defend the Arctic against Russia and China.
Trump has repeatedly said he wanted to acquire Greenland, citing national security, though on Wednesday he ruled out using force and suggested a deal was in sight to end the dispute over the Danish overseas territory following talks with Rutte.
Trump's ambitions have put strain on the NATO alliance.
Rutte said he had a "very good discussion" with Trump on how NATO allies can work collectively to ensure Arctic security, including not just Greenland but the seven NATO nations with land in the Arctic.
Further talks would build on the Washington meeting last week between the United States and delegations from Denmark and Greenland.
"One workstream coming out of yesterday ... is to make sure when it comes to Greenland, particularly, that we ensure that the Chinese and the Russians will not gain access to the Greenland economy (or) militarily to Greenland," Rutte told a panel at the World Economic Forum.
Reuters
Learn More