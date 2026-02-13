US authorizes five oil majors to resume Venezuela operations

U.S. authorities on Friday granted licenses authorizing five large petroleum companies to operate in Venezuela, as the Trump administration eyes production growth after ousting and arresting the country's president.



The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) granted general licenses to BP, Chevron, Eni, Repsol, and Shell, "authorizing transactions related to oil or gas sector operations in Venezuela," with certain conditions.



Trump administration officials have been working with interim leader Delcy Rodriguez after overthrowing socialist leader Nicolas Maduro on January 3.



AFP



