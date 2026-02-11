US energy secretary in Venezuela for oil talks: Embassy

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright arrived in Venezuela on Wednesday for talks with acting president Delcy Rodriguez and oil industry executives on harnessing the country's vast crude reserves.



Wright is the highest-ranking official in the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to travel to Venezuela since U.S. special forces overthrew longtime leader Nicolas Maduro on January 3.



Welcoming Wright to Venezuela, the U.S. embassy in the country said: "The U.S. private sector will be essential to boost the oil sector, modernize the electric grid, and unlock Venezuela's enormous potential."





AFP