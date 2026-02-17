Lebanon’s gas station owners' syndicate say gasoline hike caught them by surprise, warn of wider impact

Lebanon News
17-02-2026 | 06:59
High views
Lebanon’s gas station owners&#39; syndicate say gasoline hike caught them by surprise, warn of wider impact
2min
Lebanon’s gas station owners' syndicate say gasoline hike caught them by surprise, warn of wider impact

The head of Lebanon’s gas station owners' syndicate Georges Brax, said the union was taken by surprise, like the rest of the Lebanese public, by the Cabinet’s decision to raise the price of gasoline by 300,000 Lebanese pounds per tank.

In a statement, Brax said the increase consists of customs fees that go entirely to the state treasury, stressing that fuel station owners have no connection to the hike. 

He added that no prior consultation was held with the syndicate by any government or official authority.

He warned that the decision, issued in its current form, deepens the hardship faced by fuel station owners, noting that it will have negative repercussions across all goods and will increase operating costs for stations.

The statement said the syndicate stands alongside citizens, who will suffer from a further erosion of purchasing power, and urged the relevant authorities to stop repeatedly resorting to direct tax increases on fuel at every critical juncture.

