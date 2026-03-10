Nuclear energy allows 'independence', Macron tells Paris summit

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that civilian nuclear power allowed for energy sovereignty as he spoke at the opening of an energy summit in Paris.



"Nuclear power is key to reconciling both independence -- and thus energy sovereignty -- with decarbonisation, and thus carbon neutrality," Macron said.



"We can see it in our current geopolitical context: when we are too dependent on hydrocarbons, they can become a tool of pressure, or even of destabilisation," he said, referring to the Middle East war.



AFP