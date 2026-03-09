Oman sultan congratulates new Iran supreme leader: State media

09-03-2026 | 15:10
Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on Monday congratulated Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on his appointment as Iran's new supreme leader, the official Oman News Agency reported.

"His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq -- may God protect and preserve him -- sent a cable of congratulations to His Eminence Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on the occasion of his selection as Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the agency said.

Oman was a mediator in recent talks between Iran and the United States, which collapsed during the war triggered by joint U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran.

AFP

