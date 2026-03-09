News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Oman sultan congratulates new Iran supreme leader: State media
Middle East News
09-03-2026 | 15:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Oman sultan congratulates new Iran supreme leader: State media
Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on Monday congratulated Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on his appointment as Iran's new supreme leader, the official Oman News Agency reported.
"His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq -- may God protect and preserve him -- sent a cable of congratulations to His Eminence Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on the occasion of his selection as Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the agency said.
Oman was a mediator in recent talks between Iran and the United States, which collapsed during the war triggered by joint U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran.
AFP
Middle East News
sultan
congratulates
supreme
leader:
State
media
Next
Iran ready to form joint tam to investigate alleged missile attacks on Turkey
UAE welcomes US terrorist designation for Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-03-03
Israel, US strikes hit building of body to elect new Iran supreme leader: Iranian media
Middle East News
2026-03-03
Israel, US strikes hit building of body to elect new Iran supreme leader: Iranian media
0
Lebanon News
09:19
Hezbollah congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on election as Iran’s new Supreme Leader
Lebanon News
09:19
Hezbollah congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on election as Iran’s new Supreme Leader
0
Middle East News
2026-02-28
Israeli media reports Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei 'dead'
Middle East News
2026-02-28
Israeli media reports Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei 'dead'
0
World News
2026-02-06
Iran-US talks in Oman 'ended': Iranian state media
World News
2026-02-06
Iran-US talks in Oman 'ended': Iranian state media
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:15
Trump tells Fox News he may be willing to talk with Iran
Middle East News
07:15
Trump tells Fox News he may be willing to talk with Iran
0
Middle East News
07:10
Iran security chief says Trump's threats to hit harder are 'empty'
Middle East News
07:10
Iran security chief says Trump's threats to hit harder are 'empty'
0
Middle East News
07:08
Explosions in Iranian capital: AFP journalist
Middle East News
07:08
Explosions in Iranian capital: AFP journalist
0
Middle East News
06:51
Qatar says Iran pressing attacks on its civilian infrastructure
Middle East News
06:51
Qatar says Iran pressing attacks on its civilian infrastructure
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-03-02
Germany to send planes to Saudi, Oman to evacuate tourists
Middle East News
2026-03-02
Germany to send planes to Saudi, Oman to evacuate tourists
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Beirut hotels respond to security threats, review guest reservations: The details
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Beirut hotels respond to security threats, review guest reservations: The details
0
Middle East News
04:27
Israel's Netanyahu warns 'we are not done yet' in Iran
Middle East News
04:27
Israel's Netanyahu warns 'we are not done yet' in Iran
0
Middle East News
04:17
Sirens sound in Jerusalem after Israel military warns of missiles from Iran
Middle East News
04:17
Sirens sound in Jerusalem after Israel military warns of missiles from Iran
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:33
Israel rejects new French ceasefire initiative in Lebanon: Haaretz
Lebanon News
16:33
Israel rejects new French ceasefire initiative in Lebanon: Haaretz
2
Lebanon News
15:07
MP Mohammad Raad: Hezbollah will continue until Israel leaves Lebanese land
Lebanon News
15:07
MP Mohammad Raad: Hezbollah will continue until Israel leaves Lebanese land
3
Lebanon News
10:22
President Aoun seeks international support for ceasefire, army deployment, and Israel talks
Lebanon News
10:22
President Aoun seeks international support for ceasefire, army deployment, and Israel talks
4
Lebanon News
03:42
Israel expects campaign in Lebanon to outlast conflict with Iran, prepares prolonged offensive against Hezbollah: Sources to Financial Times
Lebanon News
03:42
Israel expects campaign in Lebanon to outlast conflict with Iran, prepares prolonged offensive against Hezbollah: Sources to Financial Times
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Beirut hotels respond to security threats, review guest reservations: The details
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Beirut hotels respond to security threats, review guest reservations: The details
6
Lebanon News
14:22
Israel issues evacuation warning to residents of Ansariyeh in southern Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
14:22
Israel issues evacuation warning to residents of Ansariyeh in southern Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
7
Lebanon News
13:40
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents in Mazraat Al-Aqabieh
Lebanon News
13:40
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents in Mazraat Al-Aqabieh
8
Lebanon News
03:30
Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents of Tyre and Sidon
Lebanon News
03:30
Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents of Tyre and Sidon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More