Oman sultan congratulates new Iran supreme leader: State media

Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on Monday congratulated Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on his appointment as Iran's new supreme leader, the official Oman News Agency reported.



"His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq -- may God protect and preserve him -- sent a cable of congratulations to His Eminence Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on the occasion of his selection as Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the agency said.



Oman was a mediator in recent talks between Iran and the United States, which collapsed during the war triggered by joint U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran.



AFP