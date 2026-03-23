Pope Leo says aerial military strikes should be banned

Pope Leo sharply criticized aerial bombardments on Monday, saying they are indiscriminate and should be banned, in his latest anti-war comments as the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran enters its fourth week.



Leo, the first U.S. pope, did not specifically mention the expanding conflict in a meeting with ⁠executives and staff from Italy's ITA Airways, but he strongly decried the use of airpower in warfare.



"No one should have to fear that threats of death and destruction might come from the sky," said the pope.



"After the tragic experiences of the 20th century, aerial bombings should have ⁠been banned forever," he said. "Yet they still exist … this is not progress; it is regression!"



The pope has called repeatedly for a ceasefire in the ⁠Iran war. On Sunday he called the conflict a "scandal to the whole human family."







Reuters