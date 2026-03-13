Trump says Putin may be helping Iran a bit

World News
13-03-2026 | 11:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump says Putin may be helping Iran a bit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump says Putin may be helping Iran a bit

U.S. President Donald Trump said he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin may be helping Iran a "little bit" ⁠in an interview with Fox News Radio that aired on Friday.

"I think he might be helping him (Iran) a little ⁠bit, yeah, I guess. And he probably thinks we're ⁠helping Ukraine, right?" Trump told "The Brian Kilmeade ⁠Show."


Reuters
 

World News

Trump

Putin

US

Russia

Iran

LBCI Next
US offers $10 mn reward for information on top Iranian leaders
Pope Leo says Christians who start wars should go to confession
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-03-11

Trump says to tap US strategic oil reserve 'a little bit'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-10

Trump tells Fox News he may be willing to talk with Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-28

Trump says US 'may have casualties' in Iran attack

LBCI
World News
2026-02-12

Netanyahu says Trump creating conditions that may lead to 'good deal' with Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
17:06

UN official calls for humanitarian cargo to be allowed through Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
World News
16:24

US sending additional Marines, ships to Mideast

LBCI
World News
15:31

Brent crude surges 11% over week, 42% since Iran war began

LBCI
World News
14:04

US offers $10 mn reward for information on top Iranian leaders

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem to Netanyahu: Your threats are worthless

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-12

Lebanese man killed after opening fire on Israelis in US in revenge for brothers’ deaths

LBCI
World News
2026-02-13

Germany's Merz says culture wars have opened 'rift' between US and Europe

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:20

UN chief in Beirut for Lebanon 'solidarity' visit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Israeli army drops leaflets over Beirut reading: “Lebanon’s decision is yours, not anyone else’s”

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Lebanese Army warns against scanning QR codes after Israeli aircraft drops leaflets over Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem to Netanyahu: Your threats are worthless

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning for Aabbasiyyeh residents in Tyre district

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:25

Israeli army says it struck Zrariyeh bridge over Litani River used by Hezbollah fighters: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Israeli military says strike on Zrariyeh bridge sends message to Lebanese state

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Sharia Office of Grand Ayatollah Mohammad Hussein Fadlallah announces Eid al-Fitr on Friday, March 20

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

Israeli defense minister signals more Lebanon strikes, calls current attacks “just the beginning”

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More