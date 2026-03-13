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Trump says Putin may be helping Iran a bit
World News
13-03-2026 | 11:31
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Trump says Putin may be helping Iran a bit
U.S. President Donald Trump said he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin may be helping Iran a "little bit" in an interview with Fox News Radio that aired on Friday.
"I think he might be helping him (Iran) a little bit, yeah, I guess. And he probably thinks we're helping Ukraine, right?" Trump told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."
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