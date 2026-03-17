Resignation of US intel official over Iran 'good thing': Trump

A senior U.S. counterterrorism official who resigned to protest the Iran war was "very weak on security" and it's a "good thing" that he stepped down, President Donald Trump said Tuesday.



Joseph Kent, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), resigned on Tuesday saying he "cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran."



"I always thought he was weak on security, very weak on security," the president told reporters in the Oval Office.



He said that when he saw Kent's resignation statement "I realized that it's a good thing that he's out."



AFP