Trump says Ukraine's strikes on Russia, not Iran war, driving up oil prices

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05-10-2026 | 12:58
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Trump says Ukraine&#39;s strikes on Russia, not Iran war, driving up oil prices
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Trump says Ukraine's strikes on Russia, not Iran war, driving up oil prices

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday blamed Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries for high gas prices, insisting that the Iran war was no longer responsible.

"What's driving up Gasoline is no longer the Strait of Hormuz, because Record Numbers of Barrels are coming out now on an almost daily basis, but the word, 'Refineries,' where Russia's are being blown up by Ukraine," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

Trump, whose Republican Party faces losing control of Congress in next month's U.S. midterm elections, also blamed what he said was the closing of oil refineries in states run by rival Democrats.

AFP

World News

Ukraine's

strikes

Russia,

driving

prices

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