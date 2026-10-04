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Iranian UN delegation duo 'kicked out' of US: State Dept
World News
04-10-2026 | 05:38
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Iranian UN delegation duo 'kicked out' of US: State Dept
The United States has "kicked out" two members of the Iranian delegation who attended the recent U.N. General Assembly after they ignored an order to leave the country, the State Department said Saturday.
"Two more members of the Iranian delegation were found still in (New York) long after the United Nations General Assembly had passed. They have now been kicked out of the U.S.," a U.S. official told AFP, adding that Secretary of State Marco Rubio "means business."
U.S. media reported the State Department had told Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his delegation to leave the country Monday, and resorted to expelling the two members after learning from the Iranian mission to the U.N. that they remained in the country on Friday.
One member of the delegation left Friday night, while the second departed Saturday morning, according to Axios.
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