Russia strikes hit Kyiv as Germany's Merz visits

World News
04-10-2026 | 06:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia strikes hit Kyiv as Germany&#39;s Merz visits
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Russia strikes hit Kyiv as Germany's Merz visits

Russia struck another major bridge in Kyiv on Sunday, soon after Germany's chancellor arrived on a surprise visit to show European support in the face of an upsurge in attacks.

Air raid sirens blared repeatedly across the Ukrainian capital throughout the morning, including as Friedrich Merz met President Volodymyr Zelensky at the National Academy of Sciences, which was hit by a Russian attack drone on Monday.

Zelensky told him that people in Kyiv were suffering "terrible nights and days" from the relentless attacks, and called Ukraine's Russian adversaries "absolute barbarians."

"We can see the entire pointlessness of this war at this place," noted Merz.

"These barbarous attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine must stop. These are war crimes that are being committed daily here."

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said a strike had damaged the road surface on the Northern Bridge -- one of several connecting the eastern and western parts of the city over the Dnipro river which have been struck in repeatedly in the last four days.

Klitschko has said that Kyiv -- largely spared from the devastation wrought near the frontlines in nearly five years of conflict -- should now be on a war footing due to the upsurge in attacks.

A spate of round-the-clock attacks has hit residential areas, petrol stations, schools, rail and communications infrastructure while near-constant air raid sirens disrupt daily life and put people on edge.

Merz said as he arrived that Ukraine "needs all our support in the coming weeks."

"If Russia is not stopped, its war machine will sooner or later turn against us," he added.

Ukraine wants more Western military support, including advanced interceptors to shoot down Russia's new fast-moving, jet-powered drones.

On Sunday, Zelensky promised "important agreements." Government sources in Berlin said they were expected to shake hands on a new package of military support worth more than $1 billion.

It includes combat drones and satellite technology to help Ukraine hit Russian launch sites, as well as for the joint production of anti-jet drones, the German sources said.

"This support addresses the most significant current gap in Ukraine's air defence system. The impact is expected to be rapid and tangible," a source said.

AFP

World News

Russia

Kyiv

Germany

Ukraine

Friedrich Merz

Volodymyr Zelensky

LBCI Next
Bosnia votes with wartime divisions still dominating
Russia to step up strikes on Ukraine in response to refineries attacks: Defence ministry
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-08-19

Germany's Merz condemns far-right Israeli minister's Gaza remarks: Spokesman

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-06

Syria president hails France's 'constructive role' in transition as Macron visits

LBCI
World News
05:27

Kyiv bridge hit during German chancellor's visit

LBCI
World News
2026-09-04

Russia hits Ukraine's security service headquarters in Kyiv, Zelenskiy says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:42

Trump confirms national intelligence chief as new AI czar

LBCI
World News
08:13

Australia probes flydubai co-pilot links, police say

LBCI
World News
08:02

Up to 500 French schools to be totally or partly closed Monday: Minister

LBCI
World News
07:35

OPEC+ agrees in principle to keep November oil output targets steady, sources say

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:27

Kyiv bridge hit during German chancellor's visit

LBCI
World News
05:38

Iranian UN delegation duo 'kicked out' of US: State Dept

LBCI
World News
2026-06-10

Russia says it is discussing 'reformatting' of military facilities in Syria

LBCI
World News
06:19

Russia to step up strikes on Ukraine in response to refineries attacks: Defence ministry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Flydubai co-pilot identified as Omani national as investigation into alleged attack continues: The details

LBCI
World News
11:03

Russia pledges to continue massive strikes on Kyiv, urges foreign diplomats to leave city

LBCI
World News
10:37

Houthis say Saudi forces launched 26 strikes on Sanaa on Saturday

LBCI
Middle East News
08:21

Head of Yemen's presidential council announces military operations to retake territory

LBCI
Middle East News
07:19

Houthis cut vital supply road to Yemen's Taiz: Security sources to AFP

LBCI
World News
08:02

Up to 500 French schools to be totally or partly closed Monday: Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
05:47

Iran says Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until conditions are met

LBCI
Middle East News
07:48

Egypt's Sisi urges 'dialogue, not confrontation' as African leaders meet

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More