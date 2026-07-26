Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam arrives in Baghdad on official visit

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on an official visit at the head of a ministerial delegation.



The delegation includes Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, Energy and Water Minister Joe Saddi, and Telecommunications Minister Charles Hajj.



Salam was received upon arrival at Baghdad International Airport by Iraqi Finance Minister Faleh Al-Sari, where an official welcoming ceremony was held.



The visit is expected to include talks with Iraqi officials on bilateral relations and cooperation across several sectors.