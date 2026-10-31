Erdogan calls on Russia, Ukraine to act 'responsibly' regarding Black Sea attacks

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday attacks aimed at civilian vessels in the Black Sea were unacceptable, urging Russia and Ukraine to "act responsibly".



"It is clear that attacks against civilian vessels and actions that further escalate tensions in the Black Sea serve no one's interests," Erdogan told a news press conference with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul. "We call on all parties to act responsibly on this matter," he said.



AFP