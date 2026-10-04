Brazilians start voting in tight election between Lula and Flavio Bolsonaro

World News
04-10-2026 | 07:23
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Brazilians start voting in tight election between Lula and Flavio Bolsonaro
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Brazilians start voting in tight election between Lula and Flavio Bolsonaro

Brazilians began casting their votes on Sunday in a hotly contested presidential election pitting incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva against right-wing senator Flavio Bolsonaro, son of the former president.

Almost 160 million voters will also pick lawmakers, senators and governors in an election that will determine whether Latin America's biggest nation follows a regional swing to the right championed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

AFP

World News

Brazil

Votes

Elections

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