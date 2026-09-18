Russians begin voting in controlled election as war drags on

World News
18-09-2026 | 04:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russians begin voting in controlled election as war drags on
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Russians begin voting in controlled election as war drags on

Polling stations opened early Friday in Russia's Far East, kicking off a three-day election that President Vladimir Putin's party is all but guaranteed to win in the fifth year of war with Ukraine.

It will be Russia's first parliamentary election since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022. The conflict has since killed hundreds of thousands.

Only parties that support Putin and the Kremlin's dragging military campaign have been registered to run. Moscow has also organised voting in occupied Ukraine.

While few in Russia doubt Putin's United Russia party will sail to victory again, the vote is an opportunity for the Kremlin to gauge public support for the Ukraine war, the effects of which have hit home more than ever this year.

In a grim reminder of the fighting, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday that Russia destroyed dozens of Ukrainian drones bound for the capital overnight.

"More than 350 UAVs flew towards the Moscow region between 8:00 p.m. (1700 GMT) on 17 September and 7:00 a.m. on 18 September," he said on Telegram, adding that most were destroyed at an outer defensive perimeter and some 64 were shot down as they were approaching the sprawling city.

The vote to renew the 450 seats in the Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, will run until 1800 GMT on Sunday.

Russia's Kamchatka peninsula and Chukotka -- on the Pacific -- are the first of Russia's 11 time zones to begin voting.

Putin has ruled Russia since New Year's Eve 1999 and his United Russia party has dominated Russian politics since the early 2000s.

Moscow has banned criticism of its Ukraine campaign, and the Russian elections, tightly controlled by the Kremlin, are bringing few surprises.

AFP

World News

Elections

Russia

Vladimir Putin

War

Ukraine

Shark kills swimmer off beach in Western Australia: Police
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-08-12

UN calls on Russia to lift election ban on anti-war party

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-15

US Embassy in Beirut: Lebanon-Israel agreement on pilot zones to begin in the coming days

LBCI
World News
2026-07-13

EU imposes sanctions on Russians over human rights and cybercrime

LBCI
World News
2026-07-17

China slams Trump claims of US election meddling as 'pure fabrications'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:30

Shark kills swimmer off beach in Western Australia: Police

LBCI
World News
02:18

Seoul says will not deploy troops for military intervention in Iran war

LBCI
World News
14:47

US allows Iran delegation to attend UN assembly: Official

LBCI
World News
14:36

US clears way for $24.3 billion military aircraft sale to Saudi Arabia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun, Macron agree to boost economic and energy cooperation, resume oil and gas exploration in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-04-30

Iran president says US naval blockade 'doomed to fail'

LBCI
World News
2026-09-14

EU 'concerned' about Turkey anti-LGBTQ raids

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-10

Lebanon says death toll from Israeli strikes on Wednesday rises to 357

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:38

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Parliament session outcome: Hezbollah sidesteps confidence vote with walkout

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Aoun in Paris: Lebanon has chosen the state, now it needs international support

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel raises Ali al-Taher as UNIFIL replacement debate intensifies

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

President Aoun calls for joint regional security strategy during meeting with Jordan’s king, Macron

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

Macron: A sovereign, stable Lebanon is key to regional peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Jordan, France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, state institutions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:26

New fuel prices in Lebanon: Gasoline up by LBP 92,000

LBCI
World News
09:56

Trump to give China's Xi rare airport welcome: Official

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More