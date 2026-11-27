Costa Rica must urgently reconsider its ban on allowing in the U.N. special rapporteur on the Palestinians, the United Nations said Friday.



U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk "is deeply concerned by the denial of entry to Francesca Albanese, U.N. special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory" on Thursday the U.N. rights office said, adding: "We call on the authorities to reconsider urgently, and to allow her entry."



AFP