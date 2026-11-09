Israel faces growing security concerns over Iran and Gaza as Eisenkot seeks to form government: The details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



As Israel awaits Gadi Eisenkot's next steps toward forming a government within the 28-day deadline, attention has shifted to two major security issues that could directly affect coalition negotiations: Iran and Gaza.



On Iran, the central question is whether Israel will launch a military strike on its own, amid reports that previous attacks failed to achieve their objectives, leaving the country exposed to continued security threats.



Meanwhile, Israel faces pressure from the U.S. administration to implement President Donald Trump's plan for the Gaza Strip.



Concerns are also growing in Israel over the possibility of a preemptive Iranian strike before the newly elected U.S. Congress takes office in January.



At the same time, the Israeli military is facing internal challenges, including a personnel shortage estimated at 12,000 soldiers.



Amid these developments, U.S. troops and military officers from other countries have reportedly been deployed near the Gaza border and in surrounding Israeli areas.



An Israeli military base in southern Israel has reportedly been converted into a U.S. facility, raising concerns within Israel's security establishment over the possibility of thousands of foreign troops entering Gaza in a rapid deployment.



Israeli security officials are also reportedly concerned about the potential participation of Turkish forces in such an operation.