Up to 500 French schools to be totally or partly closed Monday: Minister

Up to 500 schools across France will be totally or partly closed on Monday due to the protests by teenage pupils that have shaken the country, the education minister said.



Lessons will be "totally or partly suspended" in some "400-500" high schools as the security conditions "have not been fulfilled," said Education Minister Edouard Geffray on Sunday, adding that 24 schools had been "burned or ransacked" since the start of the movement.



AFP



