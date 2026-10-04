Up to 500 French schools to be totally or partly closed Monday: Minister

World News
04-10-2026 | 08:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Up to 500 French schools to be totally or partly closed Monday: Minister
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Up to 500 French schools to be totally or partly closed Monday: Minister

Up to 500 schools across France will be totally or partly closed on Monday due to the protests by teenage pupils that have shaken the country, the education minister said.

Lessons will be "totally or partly suspended" in some "400-500" high schools as the security conditions "have not been fulfilled," said Education Minister Edouard Geffray on Sunday, adding that 24 schools had been "burned or ransacked" since the start of the movement.

AFP

World News

Schools

France

Protests

Education

LBCI Next
Australia probes flydubai co-pilot links, police say
OPEC+ agrees in principle to keep November oil output targets steady, sources say
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-08-09

Ukraine's Zelensky says up to 50,000 North Korean troops to be deployed in Russia

LBCI
World News
2026-09-28

US, Iran set to hold separate talks with mediators on Monday or Tuesday: Reuters

LBCI
World News
2026-08-21

Ukraine allies to meet Monday co-chaired by France, UK, Germany leaders: French presidency

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-13

Iraqi prime minister to visit Washington on Monday; oil and gas deals expected

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:16

Cornell president vows review in wake of alleged student gang rape

LBCI
World News
11:31

US urges 'restraint' as Ethiopia's Tigray crisis rocks region

LBCI
World News
09:43

Zelensky says US wants to hold trilateral talks with Russia by the end of October

LBCI
World News
08:42

Trump confirms national intelligence chief as new AI czar

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-17

UN says Israeli threats of Gaza-like fate for Lebanon “unacceptable”

LBCI
World News
2026-01-06

Maduro opponent Machado vows to return to Venezuela, wants election

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-28

Lebanon boosts transport and family allowances as labor tensions persist

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-28

Lebanese delegation begins Washington talks as PM Salam meets Rubio

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Flydubai co-pilot identified as Omani national as investigation into alleged attack continues: The details

LBCI
Middle East News
08:21

Head of Yemen's presidential council announces military operations to retake territory

LBCI
Middle East News
09:35

Houthis target Aramco sites in Saudi capital, Khurais area: Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
07:19

Houthis cut vital supply road to Yemen's Taiz: Security sources to AFP

LBCI
World News
09:43

Zelensky says US wants to hold trilateral talks with Russia by the end of October

LBCI
World News
08:02

Up to 500 French schools to be totally or partly closed Monday: Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Artillery shells hit near Lebanese army vehicle in Kfar Roummane

LBCI
Middle East News
07:48

Egypt's Sisi urges 'dialogue, not confrontation' as African leaders meet

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More