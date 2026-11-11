Lebanese security investigations into the killing of former Iraqi lawmaker Ahmed al-Alwani have uncovered new details about the crime, as authorities continue efforts to identify the two suspected perpetrators and establish their relationship with the victim, according to LBCI.



The Information Branch has so far been unable to identify the two suspects, despite their faces being clearly visible in surveillance camera footage.



Inside the apartment, investigators found al-Alwani's travel suitcase on the bedroom bed, while his clothes were hanging up, including two formal suits and a white dishdasha. This raises the possibility that the apartment had initially been rented for his own accommodation.



Al-Alwani was wearing sportswear when his body was discovered, suggesting that he may have changed clothes after entering the apartment and had been sitting comfortably with the two individuals before the crime took place.



Investigations indicate that al-Alwani was strangled with a curtain cord near the bathroom door before his body was moved inside.



Black hair was also found on the apartment floor and is suspected to belong to one of the two suspects. This raises the possibility that al-Alwani resisted during the attack. Hair samples have been collected for forensic testing.



Investigators are focusing on the nature of the relationship between al-Alwani and the two individuals, seeking to establish whether he knew them and had asked them to rent the apartment on his behalf, or whether they lured him there.



Meanwhile, a delegation from the Iraqi Embassy identified al-Alwani's body at a hospital in Zahle. His family is awaiting the results of DNA testing to conclusively confirm his identity.