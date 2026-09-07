Aoun meets French Justice Minister: Israel’s attacks on Lebanon undermine efforts to de-escalation

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Monday condemned Israel’s continued attacks on Lebanon, saying the killing of civilians and the destruction of homes were undermining efforts to de-escalate tensions in the south and the wider region.



“What Israel is doing through successive attacks, killing innocent people, children and women, and destroying, burning and bulldozing homes and property, is condemned, rejected and unjustified crimes,” Aoun said.



He warned that the Israeli actions were targeting the framework agreement and undermining efforts to halt the escalation in southern Lebanon and the region as a whole.



Aoun made the remarks during a meeting with French Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin, in the presence of Lebanese Justice Minister Adel Nassar.



Aoun reiterated Lebanon’s support for renewing the mandate of the international peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, and said Beirut was working with French President Emmanuel Macron to facilitate its renewal.



He also welcomed a French-Italian initiative to establish a European force that could fill the security gap following UNIFIL’s eventual withdrawal from southern Lebanon.



Aoun said he would travel to Paris next week to join Macron at the opening of a preparatory meeting for an international conference aimed at supporting the Lebanese army and Internal Security Forces.



The visit will also include discussions on the future of an international force in southern Lebanon, Aoun said.



Darmanin, meanwhile, praised the reforms Lebanon has undertaken, particularly the abolition of the death penalty.



“Lebanon can always rely on France,” Darmanin said, adding that Paris would continue working with the Lebanese Justice Ministry and supporting Lebanon in what he described as the “courageous reform path” it has chosen.



He said implementing those reforms was essential to strengthening Lebanon’s independence and sovereignty.