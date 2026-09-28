US, Iran set to hold separate talks with mediators on Monday or Tuesday: Reuters

Qatari mediators are expected to hold separate talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in New York and with the U.S. side on Monday or Tuesday, an official briefed on the negotiations told Reuters.



The talks are expected to focus on an amended version of a seven-day proposal that Iran presented last week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.



Araghchi remains in ⁠New York after attending the General Assembly. It was not immediately clear who would represent the U.S. side in the talks with mediators.







Reuters