Electricité du Liban to cut power to public institutions over unpaid bills

Lebanon News
23-10-2026 | 12:23
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Electricit&eacute; du Liban to cut power to public institutions over unpaid bills
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Electricité du Liban to cut power to public institutions over unpaid bills

Electricité du Liban (EDL) announced that it will cut electricity to public administrations, public institutions and independent agencies, including water utilities, that have failed to pay their outstanding bills despite repeated warnings.

The measure will take effect on the morning of Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, with government hospitals exempt from the decision.

EDL urged the concerned entities to settle their outstanding dues before the deadline to avoid power cuts, adding that the statement serves as official notification to all entities affected by the measure.

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