News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Electricité du Liban to cut power to public institutions over unpaid bills
Lebanon News
23-10-2026 | 12:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Electricité du Liban to cut power to public institutions over unpaid bills
Electricité du Liban (EDL) announced that it will cut electricity to public administrations, public institutions and independent agencies, including water utilities, that have failed to pay their outstanding bills despite repeated warnings.
The measure will take effect on the morning of Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, with government hospitals exempt from the decision.
EDL urged the concerned entities to settle their outstanding dues before the deadline to avoid power cuts, adding that the statement serves as official notification to all entities affected by the measure.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Electricité du Liban
Electricity
Next
What happens to Lebanon-Israel talks after Israel's election?
Aoun condemns deadly church attack in Jordan, expresses solidarity
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-25
Lebanon's electricity authority starts cutting power over $258 million in unpaid bills
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-25
Lebanon's electricity authority starts cutting power over $258 million in unpaid bills
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-10
EU plans new advisory and training mission to strengthen Lebanon’s security institutions: Diplomatic sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-10
EU plans new advisory and training mission to strengthen Lebanon’s security institutions: Diplomatic sources to LBCI
0
Middle East News
2026-10-04
Houthis cut vital supply road to Yemen's Taiz: Security sources to AFP
Middle East News
2026-10-04
Houthis cut vital supply road to Yemen's Taiz: Security sources to AFP
0
World News
2026-09-16
US Treasury gathers global financial institutions to advance Iran sanctions
World News
2026-09-16
US Treasury gathers global financial institutions to advance Iran sanctions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Dahr al-Baidar explosives case sparks Cabinet dispute over Judicial Council referral
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Dahr al-Baidar explosives case sparks Cabinet dispute over Judicial Council referral
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
What happens to Lebanon-Israel talks after Israel's election?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
What happens to Lebanon-Israel talks after Israel's election?
0
Lebanon News
10:42
Aoun condemns deadly church attack in Jordan, expresses solidarity
Lebanon News
10:42
Aoun condemns deadly church attack in Jordan, expresses solidarity
0
Lebanon News
05:54
PM Salam says Lebanon's transport crisis is a state responsibility
Lebanon News
05:54
PM Salam says Lebanon's transport crisis is a state responsibility
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-09-13
Iran president says Tehran and UAE want to 'turn the page' on war
Middle East News
2026-09-13
Iran president says Tehran and UAE want to 'turn the page' on war
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-10
Lebanese food importers deny fears of food crisis, say supplies sufficient for three months
Lebanon News
2026-04-10
Lebanese food importers deny fears of food crisis, say supplies sufficient for three months
0
Lebanon News
10:42
Aoun condemns deadly church attack in Jordan, expresses solidarity
Lebanon News
10:42
Aoun condemns deadly church attack in Jordan, expresses solidarity
0
World News
2026-10-18
France rocked by nationwide clashes, blazes and looting
World News
2026-10-18
France rocked by nationwide clashes, blazes and looting
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
08:13
Seven killed in church shooting in southern Jordan: State TV
Middle East News
08:13
Seven killed in church shooting in southern Jordan: State TV
2
Middle East News
11:22
Jordan church attack carried out by 'group of extremists:' Interior minister
Middle East News
11:22
Jordan church attack carried out by 'group of extremists:' Interior minister
3
Lebanon Economy
02:30
Lebanon sees slight drop in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:30
Lebanon sees slight drop in fuel prices
4
Lebanon News
10:42
Aoun condemns deadly church attack in Jordan, expresses solidarity
Lebanon News
10:42
Aoun condemns deadly church attack in Jordan, expresses solidarity
5
Lebanon News
05:54
PM Salam says Lebanon's transport crisis is a state responsibility
Lebanon News
05:54
PM Salam says Lebanon's transport crisis is a state responsibility
6
Lebanon News
12:23
Electricité du Liban to cut power to public institutions over unpaid bills
Lebanon News
12:23
Electricité du Liban to cut power to public institutions over unpaid bills
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
What happens to Lebanon-Israel talks after Israel's election?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
What happens to Lebanon-Israel talks after Israel's election?
8
World News
07:03
Prosecutors investigate Paris suburb shooting as 'terrorist' attack
World News
07:03
Prosecutors investigate Paris suburb shooting as 'terrorist' attack
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More