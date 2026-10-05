France student protests disrupt lessons at 413 high schools: Ministry

World News
05-10-2026 | 06:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France student protests disrupt lessons at 413 high schools: Ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
France student protests disrupt lessons at 413 high schools: Ministry

France high school students protested or disrupted lessons at 413 of the country's 3,700 secondary schools on Monday, the education ministry said, down from the number of schools affected last week.

The ministry, which had reported 564 schools were affected at around midday on Friday last week, said the drop was due to "sustained dialogue with high school students."



AFP
 

World News

France

Student

Protests

Schools

Ministry

LBCI Next
Italy PM Meloni seeks EU trademark for her voice amid AI deepfake risks
Spanish PM calls early election for November 29
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-10-02

France protests disrupting education at over 560 schools: Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-19

Blast at Syrian military site kills 11: Defence ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-14

France urges Israel to arrest West Bank settlers at Qusra

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-05

New UN Lebanon coordinator begins mission with talks at Foreign Ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:53

Dozens quarantined in Siberia after plague institute lab worker dies

LBCI
World News
08:28

Italy PM Meloni seeks EU trademark for her voice amid AI deepfake risks

LBCI
World News
03:26

Spanish PM calls early election for November 29

LBCI
World News
03:19

Two people die trying to cross Channel to UK: French authorities

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-11

Iran's new supreme leader 'lightly injured': Iranian official

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-04-19

Israel seeks to impose “yellow line” in South Lebanon amid ongoing operations: The details

LBCI
World News
2026-09-25

Russian daytime strike on Kyiv kills three: Mayor

LBCI
World News
2026-03-31

France's Macron arrives in Japan: AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
09:35

Houthis target Aramco sites in Saudi capital, Khurais area: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Artillery shells hit near Lebanese army vehicle in Kfar Roummane

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

From Flydubai to Oct. 7: Israel's security failures back under scrutiny

LBCI
Middle East News
13:15

Iran's oil minister resigns, state media says

LBCI
Middle East News
02:58

Co-pilot planned flydubai attack before hired by airline, two Israeli officials say — Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
11:57

Turkey says Mecca pact committee to meet in Riyadh on October 5

LBCI
World News
09:43

Zelensky says US wants to hold trilateral talks with Russia by the end of October

LBCI
Variety and Tech
13:10

Musk says he will rename SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More